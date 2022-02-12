UPDATED: Armed officers and counter-terrorism police swoop in Halifax as 11 arrested over firearms offences

Armed officers were involved in the arrests, which were also supported by officers from Counter Terrorism Policing North East.

Nine of the arrests were made shortly before midnight. The other two were made at around 1.45am.

Two residential properties - believed to be in the King Cross area - have been searched in connection with the investigation.

All 11 of those arrested are still in custody.

As a safety measure, a temporary cordon was put in place while the arrests were made and initial searches conducted.

Police say enquiries are ongoing.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said the force wanted to reassure residents that there is currently no evidence to suggest there any risk to the public.

"Due to the range of skills and expertise within Counter Terrorism Policing North East, its officers and staff may investigate or provide support to wider policing operations," the spokesperson added.

Chief Inspector Wayne Horner, of West Yorkshire Police, said: “We are in the very early stages of this investigation and we would like to reassure residents that there is no risk to the wider .public

“Local neighbourhood police officers will be out in the area to provide reassurance to the community.”

Anyone with information about ongoing investigations can call police on 101.