UPDATED: Halifax firearms arrests latest

As reported by the Courier on Saturday, armed officers supported by officers from the Counter Terrorism Policing North East made the arrests in the town late on Friday night and early on Saturday morning.

Police also searched two residential properties in Lombard Street, King Cross.

Nine of the arrests were made shortly before midnight on Friday. The other two were made at around 1.45am on Saturday. All were arrested on suspicion of firearms offences.

Nine people had been released under investigation yesterday. A spokesperson has said today that two men who were still in custody yesterday have now also been released under investigation.

"Enquiries are ongoing. However, we would reiterate that there is currently no evidence to suggest there is any risk to the public," they added.

Anyone with information about ongoing investigations can call police on 101.