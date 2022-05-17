UPDATED: Here's why armed police were called to Halifax last night

Officers were seen in leafy Rawson Avenue in Skircoat Green soon after 6pm.

The police helicopter was also called out and seen hovering over the area for some time.

These photos taken in the area at the time, courtesy of Createch Interiors Ltd, show several police vehicles and at least one armed officer.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An armed officer in Skircoat Green in Halifax earlier today. Photo by Createch Interiors Ltd

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Police attended at flats on Rawson Avenue at about 5pm on Monday following a call reporting a concern for the safety for a man there.

"Due to information received, armed officers were deployed.

"The man was arrested without incident and the area returned to normality by 6.30pm with no wider threat to residents."

Police vehicle in Skircoat Green this evening. Photo by Createch Interiors Ltd

Police were seen shortly after 6pm. Photo by Createch Interiors Ltd