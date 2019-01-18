Urgent warning to Calderdale carers and families as criminals target key safes

Calderdale police teams have issued an urgent warning to families and carers regarding key safes.

A spokesperson for the Calder Valley Neighbourhood Policing teams said: "We have been informed that key safes are currently being targeted by criminals in the Calderdale area.

"When a key safe is open, the numbers making up the individual code are evident, allowing anyone to see them and change the code, unless the “clear” button is pressed.

"Please ensure that you lock every keysafe immediately after removing the keys to visit anyone. Stay safe!!"

