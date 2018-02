Large and valuable digger attachments have been stolen from a site in Sowerby Bridge according to police.

The items were taken between 5pm and 7pm on February 6 from a site on Church View opposite the Lidl supermarket.

The Halifax neighbourhood Policing Team said a lorry with a crane attached removed the large items from the site.

Anybody with information can contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 quoting reference 13180062933 if you have any information.