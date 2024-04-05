Van driver who ran over woman in Halifax finally jailed after being “at large” for about a year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nicholas Carroll, who had also been drinking on the night of the incident in March 2021, was found guilty of causing serious injury by dangerous driving following a trial back in December 2022, but Bradford Crown Court heard that the 38-year-old had been “unlawfully at large” since February 2023.

Carroll, of Clare Road, Halifax, appeared via a video link to HMP Leeds and Judge Ahmed Nadim sentenced him to a total of three-and-a-half years in jail after he took account of a suspended sentence the defendant received back in April 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Back in March 2021 Carroll had been in a on-off relationship with the woman and prosecutor Nicola Hoskins told the court that the defendant had been drinking and taking cocaine before they began arguing outside in the street at about 6.45am.

Nicholas Carroll. Picture: West Yorkshire Police

She said his van was parked nearby and after he got into the vehicle the complainant was banging on the driver’s side window and panel.

Miss Hoskins said Carroll would have been aware of her position when he drove the van forwards and as the woman fell to the ground the rear wheels ran over her.

The court heard that the woman suffered injuries to her face when she hit the ground as well as a fractured leg.

Judge Nadim told Carroll that the duration over which the drugs and alcohol were consumed allowed him to conclude that by the time he committed the offence he was “significantly impaired” by them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said there had been a prolonged and heated argument, but Carroll had decided to drive the van away at a fast pace dragging the complainant with it for a distance of about two or three metres.

“She ran by the side of the van as you were driving forward,” said the judge.

“She fell over and the rear wheels of the van ran over her.

“There was a deliberate decision on your part to ignore the rules of the road and disregard for the risk of danger to others.”