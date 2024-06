Photo: West Yorkshire Police

West Yorkshire Police have seized a van that had been left abandoned in Halifax.

Officers seized the vehicle yesterday after discovering it abandoned in the Swales Moor area.

On closer checks it appeared the chassis had been tampered with.

