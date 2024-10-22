Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This van was seized by police in Elland on Sunday after the driver was caught using his mobile phone and wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

The Blue Fiat van was stopped on Huddersfield Road at Elland and had a defective tyre as well as no insurance or tax.

Police say the driver produced a one- hour insurance policy which started a minute after they’d been stopped, and suspect the driver had either been on the phone to sort the insurance or took the policy out after being stopped.