Van seized in Halifax as police combat speeding and drug related issues

A van was seized in Halifax as part of an operation by neighbourhood policing teams in Calderdale.

On Friday September 6 officers from Calderdale NPT Team One worked Operation Hindbrier in Illingworth.

A vehicle was seized from a local man on Field Head Lane for being driven with no insurance and otherwise than in accordance with his licence.

Other vehicles were stop checked in an around the Illingworth Road area to try and combat speeding and drug related issues.

Operation - Hindbrier. has been run by neighbourhood police teams alongside Operation Hawmill - a partnership roads policing operation whose focus is on the fatal four offences, but also seeks to address issues such as vehicles with no insurance, and those being used anti-socially, often causing great distress to communities.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news and breaking incidents in Halifax by joining our dedicated Facebook group here.