Vandals smash their way into Overgate Hospice charity shop in Elland

Volunteers and staff at an Overgate Hospice charity shop have been left reeling after vandals broke in overnight.

The culprits left smashed glass and a catalogue of other damage to the shop on Southgate in Elland.

Laura Golding, Director of Income Generation at the hospice, said they were alerted in the early hours of this morning by police.

The damage is so bad, the shop was not able to open this morning.

She said it was "heartbreaking" to see the damage caused.

"The damage they have caused is going to cost much more to repair than anything that they could have taken.

“When I received the call at 1am morning, I was shocked and upset.

"Our shops work so hard to raise much needed funds and the volunteers and the shop manager are devastated by the news today.

"I would like to thank the local community who alerted us to the break in and for all their support since.”

She added thanks to MBE Reactive who had made the building safe in the early hours of this morning and Rhodes Joinery who carried out temporary repairs later on.

Staff and volunteers hope to have the shop open again as soon as possible.

Anyone with information about the break-in should call West Yorkshire Police via 101.