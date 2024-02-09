Vandals wreak havoc at Calderdale village cricket club smashing fence and tearing up grounds

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 4x4 smashed through a fence and was driven across the outfield at Southowram Cricket Club last night, leaving deep tyre tracks across the grass.

The club says its cameras captured the outline of the car at 8.24pm but no other distinctive details.

"We believe this is a blue Freelander or similar vehicle,” said the club. “Any information is appreciated.”