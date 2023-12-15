Around 2,500 illegal vapes have been seized in Halifax and Todmorden.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers from Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team also seized 700 packets of banned cigarettes and 160 pouches of illegal cigarettes during an operation with West Yorkshire Trading Standards and Wagtail UK – specialists in detection dogs and dog handler training.

"An early Christmas present for the hungry incinerator,” the police team posted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone with information or concerns about crime in their area can call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.