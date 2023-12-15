News you can trust since 1853
Vapes: Police seize 2,500 illegal vapes in Halifax and Todmorden

Around 2,500 illegal vapes have been seized in Halifax and Todmorden.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 15th Dec 2023, 21:47 GMT
Officers from Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team also seized 700 packets of banned cigarettes and 160 pouches of illegal cigarettes during an operation with West Yorkshire Trading Standards and Wagtail UK – specialists in detection dogs and dog handler training.

"An early Christmas present for the hungry incinerator,” the police team posted.

Anyone with information or concerns about crime in their area can call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.