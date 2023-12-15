Vapes: Police seize 2,500 illegal vapes in Halifax and Todmorden
Officers from Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team also seized 700 packets of banned cigarettes and 160 pouches of illegal cigarettes during an operation with West Yorkshire Trading Standards and Wagtail UK – specialists in detection dogs and dog handler training.
"An early Christmas present for the hungry incinerator,” the police team posted.
Anyone with information or concerns about crime in their area can call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.
Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.