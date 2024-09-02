Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A vehicle has been seized after the disqualified driver was spotted at a McDonald’s drive-thru in Brighouse.

The vehicle was spotted by officers on patrol in Brighouse yesterday and checks established the driver was disqualified.

It was then stopped in McDonald’s drive-thru, just before the order point, and the driver was arrested for various offences and the vehicle was seized.