Vehicle seizures in Calderdale as police crackdown on anti-social and illegal drivers

A vehicle was seized in Calderdale as part of a police operation tackling the community's priorities

To address the issue of the anti-social and illegal use of cars and motorcycles across the area officers from the neighbourhood policicg teams were out in force in the Halifax North district.

Police officers in Calderdale tackling anti-social and illegal drivers

Last weekend PC Newton and PSCO Cartwright, in line with the above priority, carried out speed checks in Illingworth and a vehicle was seized on Shay Lane which was uninsured and had no valid MOT.

Elsewhere in the borough PC Dixon and PCSO Sweeney, working on community intelligence, recovered two vans in Pye Nest which were uninsured and without valid MOTs.

