Vehicles seized as police continue crack down in Calderdale

West Yorkshire Police seized four vehicles in Illingworth and Brighouse as they continued to crack down on drivers breaking the law in Calderdale.

Three vehicles were seized in Brighouse on Saturday due to the drivers not being insured, while two drivers were caught not wearing a seatbelt, three were caught speeding and one was caught driving through a red light.

Another vehicle was sezied in Illingworth on Thursday, while another driver was caught for not wearing a seatbelt, one driver was dealt with for using their mobile phone, one was caught with no MOT and two were caught driving through red lights.