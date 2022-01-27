Vehicles seized by Calderdale police after more that 120 vehicles stopped in police operation
Illgegal vehicles were taken off Calderdale roads as part of a police operation.
Calderdale Valley Neighbourhood Policing Team was supported by officers from the Road Policing Unit during the patrols.
Officers were conducting speed checks in Mytholmroyd and Rishworth.
At Hawksclough, Burnley Road, Mytholmroyd more than 70 vehicles were checked for speeding.
One motorist was stopped and advised for speeding.
On Oldham Road, Rishworth more than 50 vehicles were monitored for speeding.
Six motorists were advised about their speed. One warning was given by officers for number plate condition and another driver was reported for failing to stop.
Two vehicles were also seized for no insurance and the other vehicle having a bald tyre.
* Support your Halifax Courier by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe