Vehicles seized by Calderdale police after more that 120 vehicles stopped in police operation

Calderdale Valley Neighbourhood Policing Team was supported by officers from the Road Policing Unit during the patrols.

Officers were conducting speed checks in Mytholmroyd and Rishworth.

At Hawksclough, Burnley Road, Mytholmroyd more than 70 vehicles were checked for speeding.

Vehicles were seized by police officers (picture West Yorkshire Police)

One motorist was stopped and advised for speeding.

On Oldham Road, Rishworth more than 50 vehicles were monitored for speeding.

Six motorists were advised about their speed. One warning was given by officers for number plate condition and another driver was reported for failing to stop.

Two vehicles were also seized for no insurance and the other vehicle having a bald tyre.