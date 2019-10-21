Vehicles seized in Calderdale by police as part of Operation Hawmill

Patrols were deployed in Calderdale as part of a dedicated police operation tackling dangerous and irresponsible drivers in the borough.

Operation Hawmill, the Calderdale police force's partnership road safety initiative, was deployed in to the Rastrick Ward of Calderdale on October 16.

These are the results of the operation:

Two drivers dealt with for not wearing a seatbelt in Thornhill Lane.

One vehicle seized in Clough Lane

One driver advised regarding lighting offences in Clough Lane

One ticket issued for no MOT in Clough Lane

One vehicle seized for no insurance in Crowtrees Lane

Two other drivers advised regaring lighting offences.

Vital funding was secured in August to continue Operation Hawmill that has seen more than 500 people prosecuted for the ‘fatal four offences’ in just over a year.

Operation Hawmill is targeted enforcement work by Calderdale Police to tackle dangerous driving and is funded by the Calderdale Safety Partnership.