Vehicles seized in Halifax over festive period as part of police operation

A dedicated Calderdale police operation has seized more dangerous and illegal vehicles over the festive period.

Operation Hawmill is targeted enforcement work by Calderdale Police to tackle dangerous driving and is funded by the Calderdale Safety Partnership.

Vehicles seized by police as part of Operation Hawmill (Picture West Yorkshire Police)

T/Inspector Ben Doughty, co-chair of the Road Safety Delivery Group, said: “The public tell us time and time again that road safety is their number one concern in Calderdale.

“Despite an increased awareness, unfortunately we still see motorists on a weekly basis breaking the law and putting pedestrians, other road users and themselves in danger.

In Sowerby Bridge one vehicle was seized for no tax and another for having no insurance. Tickets were also issued to one driver for driving whilst using a mobile phone.

In the Town ward four drivers were issued tickets for speeding.

Two vehicles were also seized for no insurance.

Operation Hawmill was relaunched on August 1 2019 following a successful bid for more funding.

The Calderdale Road Safety Group also secured speed indication devices for each of the partnership working areas.

They can be deployed by police, community groups, community safety wardens, neighbourhood wardens or anyone who wants to conduct speed checks in areas of concern.

The Calderdale Road Safety Delivery Group is made up of West Yorkshire Police, Calderdale Council, Yorkshire Ambulance Service, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and other representatives from Highways England, education sector and public health.

As well as regular officer deployments under Operation Hawmill and enforcement work through the Road Safety Delivery Group, officers from West Yorkshire Police’s Road Policing Unit, response teams and neighbourhood policing teams continue to tackle antisocial and dangerous driving on a daily basis.