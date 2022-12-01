Over the past two evenings, West Yorkshire Police officers have been deployed on Operation Heelfield in the Mixenden, Ovenden and Illingworth areas.

They seized two cars for no insurance, while the drivers had no licence and a raft of other issues. That was after both drivers attempted to evade the police in their cars and then on foot.

A scooter rider was reported for summons due to his vehicle being ridden in a dangerous condition.

One of the cars seized. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Several stop searches were conducted and tickets issued, with the proceeds going back into a central pot to fight crime.