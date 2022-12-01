Vehicles seized in north Halifax as part of police crackdown
Police have seized three vehicles over the last two nights in north Halifax as part of an operation to crack down on illegal driving.
Over the past two evenings, West Yorkshire Police officers have been deployed on Operation Heelfield in the Mixenden, Ovenden and Illingworth areas.
They seized two cars for no insurance, while the drivers had no licence and a raft of other issues. That was after both drivers attempted to evade the police in their cars and then on foot.
A scooter rider was reported for summons due to his vehicle being ridden in a dangerous condition.
Several stop searches were conducted and tickets issued, with the proceeds going back into a central pot to fight crime.