Vehicles seized in operation targeting criminals on the roads

A police operation targeting criminals using the road has seen 65 vehicles seized by officers.

It was led by the Bradford South Neighbourhood Policing Team, which covers Queensbury and Wyke, with support from roads policing officers and also saw five people arrested for a range of offences.

In total 173 vehicles were seized and 31 arrests were made throughout the during the operation, which ran from February 17 to April 4.

Inspector Shelley Slarke, who leads the Bradford South Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “This was another operation aimed at those who think they can drive around the district in vehicles without taxing or insuring them, as well as those who use the roads to commit crime.

“We are looking at further operations of this nature as we are committed to making Bradford safer for all.”

