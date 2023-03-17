Vicious Rottweiler roaming streets of Halifax - woman whose pet was attacked fears it could hurt a child

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, was walking her little Lhaso Apso along Keighley Road near Illingworth Fire Station on Wednesday when the vicious attack happened.

"I was completely unaware of the fact that a large dog was charging at my dog from behind me,” she said.

"I was aware, however, of the fact that a white car had suddenly veered off Keighley Road and stopped in front of me. The couple in the car got out and asked me to get into their car in order to try and avoid the imminent attack.

A Rottweiler has been seen on the streets of North Halifax

"It was too late as the dog had already started attacking my dog.”

She said the man in the car kept trying to get the Rottweiler away from her dog but “the attack seemed to go on forever”.

He eventually succeeded in freeing the woman’s pet and she got into the couple’s car as the Rottweiler was trying to carry out a second attack.

"The Rottweiler then ran into Keighley Road, stopping all the traffic,” she said. “A young boy then approached and apologised to me and admitted responsibility for the animal.

"The man in the car then advised me that he had seen the Rottweiler the day before, running free and putting the public and their pets at risk

"I was in shock and shaking all over. My little dog had suffered wounds to her back end which were thankfully not too deep and will heal.

“She is, however, traumatised to the point that she will not leave my side and refusing to leave the house.

"If this Rottweiler dog continues to roam free then it is only a matter of time before it kills another animal or even worse attacks a child.

"I can 100 per cent guarantee that without the intervention of the couple in the car, then my dog would not have survived and who knows the consequences for myself in trying to save her.”

Anyone with concerns about a dangerous dog can report them to the police on 101 or by using the live chat forum on the West Yorkshire Police website.

