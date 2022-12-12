Victims praised for bravery as child sex offender from Calderdale is jailed

Stuart Alexander, 56, previously from Elland, was today sentenced to 11 and a half years at Bradford Crown Court, after pleading guilty to 14 non-recent indecent assault offences against three child victims.

The offences took place between 2001 and 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alexander was also given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) and was ordered to sign the Sex Offenders' Register for life.

Stuart Alexander

The investigation into the offences commenced in August 2019 by Calderdale child safeguarding detectives when a report was made relating to one of the child victims.

The officer who led the investigation, DC Katy Wilson of Calderdale District Safeguarding Unit said: "Stuart Alexander abused the trust of these children who were in no position to defend themselves in the most abhorrent way, and the sentence he received reflects the seriousness of his actions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I want to praise the bravery of his victims who wanted to see justice done and who have supported our prosecution throughout.

"I hope they can have some sense of closure from seeing Alexander answer for his crimes and receive a significant custodial sentence."

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: "We would encourage any victims of unreported sexual offences in Calderdale District, whether recent or historic, to contact the police.