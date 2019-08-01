Video reveals haul of guns and ammunition handed to police as part of firearms surrender

This video from West Yorkshire Police reveals the guns and ammunition handed in as part of the Force’s ongoing firearms surrender.

Officers are calling on the public to hand in more with just over a week of the surrender still to run.

Guns handed in as part of West Yorkshire's Police firearms surrender (August 2019) Picture from West Yorkshire Police

The surrender, which started on Saturday July 20 and which runs until Sunday August 4, gives people the opportunity to hand in their unwanted / illegally held guns and items of ammunition without the fear of prosecution for possessing them.

Inspector Sarah Burton of West Yorkshire Police, said, “This is part of a national firearms surrender and I want to see as many guns handed in as possible. Once handed in these guns cannot then be used to cause harm in our communities.

“It is great to see that we have had some guns handed in already but I suspect there are still more out there and I am appealing directly to anyone who might have an illegal firearm to come forward and hand them in.

“They may not understand that holding such a weapon is illegal or they may have overlooked an antique gun gathering dust in the loft.

“There may also be people who know a loved one who for some reason has a gun in the house and they quite understandably fear for their safety and that of others in the property. My appeal to them would be to bring those firearms in and take them out of circulation. They can do so anonymously.”

The police stations you can surrender your firearms are:

Bradford Police Station

Trafalgar House

Nelson Street

Bradford

BD5 0DX

8:00am - 10:00pm - Mon - Friday

08:00 - 20:00 Sat + Sun

Dewsbury Police Station

Aldams Road

Dewsbury

WF12 8AR

8:00am - 10:00pm - Mon - Friday

08:00 - 20:00 Sat + Sun

Halifax Police Station

Richmond Close

Halifax

HX1 5TW

8:00am - 10:00pm - Mon - Friday

08:00 - 20:00 Sat + Sun

Huddersfield Police Station

Castlegate

Huddersfield

HD1 2NJ

8:00am - 10:00pm - Mon - Friday

08:00 - 20:00 Sat + Sun

Keighley Police Station

Airedale House

Royd Ings Avenue

Keighley

BD21 4BZ

8:00am - 10:00pm - Mon - Friday

08:00 - 20:00 Sat + Sun

Leeds District HQ

Elland Road Police Station

Elland Road

Leeds

LS11 8BU

8:00am - 10:00pm - Mon - Friday

08:00 - 20:00 Sat + Sun

Leeds Stainbeck Police Station

Stainbeck Lane

Leeds

LS7 3QU

8:00am - 10:00pm - Mon - Friday

08:00 - 20:00 Sat + Sun

Wakefield District Headquarters

Havertop Lane

Normanton

WF6 1FD

8:00am - 10:00pm - Mon - Friday

08:00 - 20:00 Sat + Sun