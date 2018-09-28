Villagers asked to vigilant in crime battle with thieves

Residents in Shelf have been warned to be vigilant in locking their homes and vehicles after a number of close calls with petty thieves in recent weeks.

West Yorkshire Police have confirmed reports of suspicious activity on streets around the village.

READ: Fraudster pretended to be Halifax police officer and targeted the vulnerable

One woman was alarmed to see a man appear from the bushes in her garden when she went to tend to her crying baby just after 2am.

Green Lane resident Julie Howard said: “It’s been an ongoing thing for some time and we think it’s the same bloke.

“He walks round trying car handles and garage doors and he’s in and out, you’d never know he was there.

“I went to feed my child, looked through the window and this figure was walking up and down driveways trying his luck.”

READ: One in six reports of domestic abuse in West Yorkshire against men, figures show

There have been further reports of men dressed as workers knocking on doors and acting suspiciously.

Cat Horsfall, who heads up the Shelf Neighbourhood Watch group, said that whilst reported crime statistics have been controlled in recent weeks, residents need to remain vigilant.

“The next few months are likely to see a rise in this sort of thing,” she said, “our message is to be even more vigilant, make sure your property is secured and if you see anything suspicious, make sure you report it.”

Cow spotted 'taking a walk' on busy road into Halifax town centre

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news and breaking incidents in Halifax - join our dedicated Facebook group here.