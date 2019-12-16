Violence towards Halifax mum Paige Gibson 'nothing short of 'barbaric' says detective as teen found guilty of murder

A West Yorkshire Police detective has spoken out describing the actions of a teenager as 'barbaric after he was found guilty of the murder of Halifax mum Paige Gibson.

The 16-year-old drug user, who stabbed the 23-year-old in the chest during an early hours disturbance in June, was today (Mon) convicted of her murder following a lengthy trial at Bradford Crown Court

Det Supt Nicola Bryar of West Yorkshire Homicide and Major Enquiry Team

Speaking after the sentencing Detective Superintendent Nicola Bryar said: “The violence shown towards Paige was nothing short of barbaric, and it highlights the serious and irreversible consequences of knife crime.

“Our thoughts today remain with Paige’s family and loved ones and we hope today’s sentencing can bring them some comfort as they start to rebuild their lives.

“The local community were also deeply shocked and saddened by this incident, and we would thank them for their cooperation throughout the investigation.”

The teenager, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, had armed himself with a knife from another flat at Weavers Brook in Cumberland Close, Ovenden, after a row with Miss Gibson over items she was supposed to sell so he and a friend could get drugs that night.

During the trial the jury saw CCTV footage of the fatal stabbing which took place during a disturbance in a corridor outside the flat Miss Gibson shared with her partner.

Miss Gibson collapsed to the floor after being stabbed in the chest and died from her injury despite her partner’s attempts to save her life on a nearby landing.

The Recorder of Bradford Judge Jonathan Durham Hall QC said he was sentencing the teenage on the basis that he intended to cause Miss Gibson really serious harm rather than to kill.

“She did not deserve to end her life stabbed to death through the heart in that shabby lonely corridor at about 5.25am on the 7th of June,” the judge told teenager.

“Just because you, an angry unpleasant young man, were upset, enraged and full of resentment about the drugs you did not get.”

The judge said the teenager had been persistently going to Miss Gibson’s flat that night and his simmering anger had boiled over.

Judge Durham Hall said he took account of the psychiatric and psychological assessments of the teenager, but he concluded that the motivation for the crime was anger.

The judge emphasised that the 16-year term was the minimum the teenager would have to serve in custody before being considered for release.

