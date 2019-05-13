Vow to tackle anti-social behaviour by youths in Calderdale village

Neighbourhood Policing teams have vowed to carry on tacking anti-social youths in Calderdale.

Officers have conducted a street canvases, commenced engagement with l schools and been deployed on a number of proactive days of action to identify the youths involved and tackle any anti-social behaviour.

One particular area of concern is Stainland.

A spokesperson for the Calderdale Neighbourhood Policing teams said: "We are aware of on-going issues relating to anti-social behaviour in the local area and this is a priority for Lower Valley officers and our partners.

"As a result of this, a number of local youths have been issued with ASB warning letters and three have been referred to the ASB panel to discuss a multi-agency approach regarding long term problem solving.

"A further two proactive days of action will take place in May and we are liaising with voluntary organisations regarding diversionary tactics however a suitable location needs to be identified.

"An action will be conducted in partnership with Calderdale Youth Services.

"Local Police Officers and Police Community Support Officers are willing to engage in local community events to provide reassurance and build relationships if available.

"High visibility patrols by Neighbourhood Officers and Calderdale Community Safety Wardens will continue."