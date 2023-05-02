The voyeurism incident happened in Halifax’s Yates, on Silver Street.

Upskirting is when someone uses equipment, like a camera or mobile phone, to take photos or videos underneath a person's clothes without their permission.

A man has been arrested in connection with the police’s investigation but they are keen to speak to a woman who reported the crime and any women who were victims.

The incident happened at a Halifax town centre bar

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Calderdale District Police are continuing investigations into an incident in Yates bar in Halifax on March 3 and would like to speak to a female victim who reported a male taking upskirt images of women in the venue.

"The incident was reported to have occurred between 3am and 4am on March 3.

"Officers have been continuing enquiries into the report and arrested and bailed a 46-year-old male on suspicion of voyeurism.”

PC Andy Holmes, of Calderdale Police, added: “We are continuing our investigation into this reported incident and I would like to speak with any victims who may have become aware of being filmed in this manner but have not come forwards.

“We would particularly like to speak with a female victim who first made the report but did not identify herself to officers.

“I would ask this lady or anyone who can assist our enquiries to contact myself at Calderdale Police on 101 referencing police crime number 13230126962.

“Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat ."