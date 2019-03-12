Vulnerable 93-year-old man burgled in his home in Bailiff Bridge

A 93-year-old man was burgled in his home in Bailiff Bridge, Brighouse after being tricked by a woman to let her in his home.

The vulnerable man opened his door to a woman who asked if she could make a phone call and use his toilet.

He let her in and the next day noticed that his wallet, containing bank cards and cash, had been stolen.

£75 was then spent on the bank cards.

Police have now released images of two people they would like to speak to in connection with the burglary, which happened in October 2018.

They are appealing for the public's help in identifying the man and woman pictured

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Emma Bedford at Halifax Police Station via 101, quoting crime reference 13180535131.

