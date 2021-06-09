Wanted: 13 people police urgently want to speak to in Halifax

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime.

But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.

1. CD1848 CD1848 is in relation to a theft from a shop on May 15.

2. CD1849 CD1849 relates to a theft from a shop on May 26.

3. CD1850 CD1850 is in connection with a serious offence on April 21.

4. CD1851 CD1851 is in relation to a theft from a shop on May 30.