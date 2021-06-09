These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.

Wanted: 13 people police urgently want to speak to in Halifax

These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.

By Abigail Kellett
Wednesday, 9th June 2021, 8:36 am

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime.

But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.

1. CD1848

CD1848 is in relation to a theft from a shop on May 15.

Buy photo

2. CD1849

CD1849 relates to a theft from a shop on May 26.

Buy photo

3. CD1850

CD1850 is in connection with a serious offence on April 21.

Buy photo

4. CD1851

CD1851 is in relation to a theft from a shop on May 30.

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 4