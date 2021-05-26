Wanted: 8 people police urgently want to speak to in Halifax

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime.

But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.

1. CD1839 CD1839 is in relation to a theft from a shop on April 11. Buy photo

2. CD1840 CD1840 relates to a public order on March 16. Buy photo

3. CD1841 CD1841 is in connection with a theft from a shop on May 6. Buy photo

4. CD1842 CD1842 is in relation to criminal damage on May 8. Buy photo