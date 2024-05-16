Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police investigating a serious assault in a Calderdale village are appealing for help to find a Sowerby Bridge man.

The attack happened in Wainstalls on Saturday and left a 25-year-old man needing surgery for his injuries.

Detectives have today said they want to speak to Jordan Macrae, also 25, about the assault.

He is described as 6ft tall and of “proportionate build”.

He is believed to live in Sowerby Bridge and has links to other areas of Calderdale, as well as Leeds and Bradford.

Anyone who knows where he is or can help police find him should call Calderdale District CID on 101.

Officers can also be contacted by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website, quoting crime reference number 13240252740.