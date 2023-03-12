News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Wanted Halifax man arrested on a plane at Manchester Airport by Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team

A wanted man from Halifax was arrested on a plane yesterday (Saturday).

By Sarah Fitton
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team officers travelled to Manchester Airport after receiving information that a man wanted on suspicion of making threats to kill was on an aircraft there.

They brought him back to Halifax Police Station to be interviewed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with information or concerns about crime in their area can call police on 101 or use the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The man was arrested yesterday
The man was arrested yesterday
The man was arrested yesterday
Most Popular

Information can also be passed on anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111.

Read More
'Awful, disgusting' Halifax child abuser jailed after judge decides he is still ...