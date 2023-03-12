Wanted Halifax man arrested on a plane at Manchester Airport by Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team
A wanted man from Halifax was arrested on a plane yesterday (Saturday).
Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team officers travelled to Manchester Airport after receiving information that a man wanted on suspicion of making threats to kill was on an aircraft there.
They brought him back to Halifax Police Station to be interviewed.
