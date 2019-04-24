Wanted in Calderdale - these are the people police urgently want to speak to
These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.
Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.
1. Theft from a shop
CD1153 relates to a theft from a shop on April 15.
2. Assault
CD1149 is in connection with an assault on April 4.
3. Theft from a shop
CD1154 is sought over a theft from a shop on April 15.
4. Assault / robbery
CD1147 is in relation to an assault / robbery on February 15.
