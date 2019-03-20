Wanted man arrested in Halifax after trying to escape from officers

A man wanted by police was arrested in Halifax town centre despite his efforts of trying to escape from officers.

During patrols in the town centre a PCSO from the neighbourhood policing teams was on the look-out for a man wanted on a recall to prison.

The Calderdale Council town centre wardens were also asked to assist in the search on March 12

A short time later the wanted man was sighted getting into a vehicle. The vehicle was stopped and the PCSO detained the man as he waited for the arrival of police officer colleagues.

The wanted man decided to run away but he was apprehended within a short space of time and arrested by the officers.

The next day a officer located a woman who he knew was wanted for bail offences.

She was detained and arrested a short time later by police officers.

