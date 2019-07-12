Wanted man arrested in Halifax town centre

A man wanted by police was arrested in Halifax town centre after a tip off from a Calderdale community team.

Members of Calderdale Council's Community Safety and Resilience Team saw two men acting suspiciously in the Woolshops area on Wednesday.

A man wanted by police was arrested in Halifax town centre

They informed Calderdale police officers who attended the scene and discovered that one of the men was wanted on a recall to prison and was arrested.

MORE CRIME: Homelessness project Happy Days Cycles in Sowerby Bridge hit by theft of bikes worth thousands

The Council's Community Safety Wardens work across Calderdale to help keep communities safe.

This service aims to create a step change in the way the authority respond to nuisance and quality of life issues. These include unauthorised traveller encampments and anti-social behaviour.

They are responsible for the Council’s public space CCTV provision and manage a number of radio networks across Calderdale.

MORE CRIME: Vehicle seizures in Calderdale as police crackdown on anti-social and illegal drivers

They are equipped with the powers required to issue fixed penalty notices to tackle dog fouling, litteringand fly-tipping.

Community Safety Wardens work in strong partnership with other agencies, such as the Police and the Fire Service. This is to provide support in times of need and through intelligence sharing.

MORE CRIME: Driver charged by police after North Bridge car crash

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news and breaking incidents in Halifax by joining our dedicated Facebook group here.