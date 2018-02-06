Wanted man could be in Halifax as police hunt launched

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a wanted man from Bury who could be in the Halifax area.

Joseph Grundy (10/07/1975) of no fixed address is wanted on recall to prison as well as for failing to appear at court for driving offences.

He was released from prison in November 2017 after serving a 15-month sentence but has since breached the conditions of his license.

He also failed to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday January 30, 2018.

Officers working to trace Grundy believe he knows he is wanted and is actively evading arrest.

He also has links to Cheetham Hill, Blackley, Moston, Ashton-under-Lyne, Bury and Harpurhey areas. He is also known to have links to Halifax.

Anyone with information about Grundy’s whereabouts should contact police on 101 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.