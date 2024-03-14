Wanted man: Police searching for man with links to Halifax and Cleckheaton who failed to turn up at court
Daniel Beadsworth, 42, is wanted for failing to attend court, say West Yorkshire Police.
He was due to stand trial at Bradford Crown Court this week for a wounding offence.
He is of no fixed abode but has links to Bradford, Halifax and Cleckheaton areas.
He is described as about 5ft 7ins tall, slim, with several tattoos on his neck and arms.
"Officers have conducted extensive enquiries to locate Beadsworth and are now asking for the public to assist with their efforts,” said a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police.
"If you have any information about his whereabouts then please contact police in Bradford on 101, or by using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting reference 13240136359.
"Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”