Wanted man with links to Halifax arrested by police

A man who was previously the subject of a wanted person appeal has been arrested.

Daniel Town, aged 29, who has links to Halifax and Leeds, was arrested yesterday (Sunday) in Cayton, North Yorkshire, as a result of a proactive operation by West Yorkshire Police.

He was arrested on suspicion of various offences, including assaulting a police officer, escaping lawful custody, drugs supply and possession, and domestic offences.

He was also arrested on recall to prison in relation to failing comply with the terms of his licence after being released from a custodial sentence last year.

He remains in custody.

