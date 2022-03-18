War on Halifax 'dingers' who steal motorbikes and film themselves riding dangerously through the streets

Operation Hedgeson is continuing to tackle anti-social use of motor vehicles around Ovenden and North East Halifax.

In recent weeks officers have been targeting people who film themselves riding stolen bikes and then ride them dangerously through the streets of Halifax.

A spokesperson for the Calderdale police force said: "We continue our relentless disruption tactics to dismantle the so called ‘DINGERS’ and other groups which have appeared on social media.

Officers from Operation Hedgeson

"They appear to boast of their criminality and actively film themselves riding stolen bikes dangerously through the streets of Halifax, causing misery to the local residents.

"Enough is enough. Six individuals have now been arrested in connection with the groups.

"We are investigating the theft of 17 vehicles and two individuals have been have been charged for four offences."

Since launching in October21 a number of vehicles and motorcycles have been seized by police.

Sergeant Joshua Allgood of Halifax NPT said: “Operation Hedgeson will continue to pursue, catch and convict those responsible for causing a nuisance in our communities with their anti-social and dangerous activities.

“We have additional visible officers in the Ovenden Green area who are happy to discuss any concerns you wish to raise, if you see our officers on patrol, don't hesitate to speak with them.”