Warning - Graphic photos: Animal ban for Brighouse couple who left Staffie’s chronic skin condition untreated

Jade Taylor, 27, and Boop Drake, 32, both of Brooklyn Terrace, Brighouse, pleaded guilty to one charge of causing unnecessary suffering to the dog, call Misha, under the Animal Welfare Act 2006 and appeared for sentencing at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on February 5.

As well as the disqualification, magistrates also placed the defendants under a 12-month community order with a requirement to complete 10 (RAR) rehabilitation activity days.

The defendants failed to provide vet treatment for Misha’s flea infestation which caused an allergic skin reaction to the 10-year-old dog.

They were also each told to pay a victim surcharge of £114 and court costs of £400.

RSPCA inspector Adam Dickinson went to the couple’s property on September 17 last year to investigate a report of a welfare concern.

He found Misha suffering from a serious skin condition, which included skin reddening and open scratch wounds.

Misha was taken to the RSPCA Greater Manchester Animal Hospital where she underwent antibiotic and steroid treatment.

The inspector said in a statement presented to the court: “Misha had a lot of missing fur and her skin was tough and wrinkly. It looked quite pink with numerous areas showing fresh blood. She was running around in the yard, frequently scratching her skin.”

A vet at the hospital said that she was extremely itchy, which led to “self trauma from her chewing and scratching at her skin”, which was severely lichenified, giving it an ‘elephant skin’ appearance,

After signs of showing an improvement in her condition, Misha developed a gastro-intestinal bleed, which is a potential side effect of steroid treatment.

Despite the withdrawal of the treatment and treatment with gastroprotectants her condition worsened and sadly it was decided that the best course of action to end her suffering was to put her to sleep.

The court heard that the defendants had not taken the dog to see a vet since 2019.

The vet stated: “It should have been clearly evident to the owner that Misha required veterinary assessment and care. She was frequently scratching and chewing at herself which again would be easily noticeable.

“Skin issues were flagged up by the owners’ veterinary surgeon in 2015 and 2019, but the dog was not presented to a vets again after this date. A reasonable owner would have sought veterinary care on seeing their pet with these symptoms.”