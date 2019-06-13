Warning issued after catalytic converter stolen from car in Elland

Police officers have issued a warning to car owners after a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle in Elland

The incident happened in the Ainley Top area on June 4.

Calder Valleys Neighbourhood Policing Team said cars which are often targeted are those with higher chassis, such as a 4x4 or an SUV, however, other cars can still be targeted

How can you reduce the risk of having your catalytic converter stolen?

Park your car in a locked garage where possible, but if this isn’t an option, then park it in a well-lit and well-populated area

For more of a secure solution, you can ask for your local garage to weld the converter to make it more difficult to remove

Alternatively, you can also etch a serial number on the converter

You can even purchase a ‘cage clamp’ which is a cage device that locks in around the converter to make it more difficult to remove

If there is a fleet of vehicles, park the low clearance vehicles to block the high clearance vehicles. This will obstruct access underneath.