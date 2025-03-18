Warning over thieves targeting elderly in Calderdale town

Thieves have been targeting pensioners in a Calderdale town.

Police say there have been a series of thefts in Brighouse town centre since the start of the year where elderly people have been the victims.

Officers say the pensioners have been targeted and had personal items including purses, phones and bank cards stolen.

Earlier this month, officers investigating the thefts arrested a 19-year-old man and 20-year-old woman.

Both have been bailed pending further enquiries and officers are appealing to the public for any information that might help with their ongoing investigation.

Officers from the district investigation team want to hear from anyone who has witnessed anything suspicious in Brighouse town centre recently, and are also keen to speak to anyone who may have been involved in a similar incident in Brighouse.

Anyone who can help should contact police via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101, quoting reference number 13250116311.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.