Warning to Calderdale motorists as car number plate theft is on the rise

Neighbourhood policing teams in Calderdale are warning motorists to be aware of car number plate theft in the borough.

The Calderdale police force has said oer the last couple of days, it has received reports of registration/number plates being removed from vehicles.

A spokesperson for the force said: "When plates are taken from one vehicle, they are usually added to a different vehicle to give it a new identity.

"This allows the driver of the second vehicle to escape motoring offences such as parking tickets and speeding fines, as well as giving them the perfect cover to get away with using the vehicle for criminal activities.

"To avoid the theft of the plates from your vehicle, ensure they are secured with anti theft screws, which can be obtained from high street retailers or on line."

