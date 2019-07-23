Warning to Calderdale owners as car thieves strike in Hipperholme

An investigation is underway to catch thieves who stole items from inside cars in Calderdale

Two crimes of theft from motor vehicle were recorded over the weekend

Car thieves strike in Hipperholme

The offences are believed to have been committed in the early hours of Sunday morning (July 21)

Police officers confirmed that there was no damage to either vehicle and the items taken were not on show.

The thefts occurred at The Avenue and on Whitehall Street.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said there is CCTV at both locations and this is being checked to establish whether there are suitable images that would assist in progressing an investigation.

