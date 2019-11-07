Warning to drivers in hazardous conditions after M62 speedster caught at 112mph

Police traffic officers have sent a warning to motorists to slow down in hazardous driving conditions.

A Ford Fiesta was stopped by PC Martin Willis on the M62 at Scammonden on November 2.

Posting on twitter the officer said: "This vehicle was stopped after recording this speed on the M62 eastbound at Scammonden.

"The weather and driving conditions were poor, with light rain, spray and surface water. Please #slowdown and #think of the consequences."

Another traffic officer known as Traffic Dave also posted about a irresponsible driver on the M62.

Speeding driver on the M62

