Warnings issued as anti-social problems continue around Calderdale market

Calderdale Council's Community Protection Teams were out on patrol in Hebden Bridge.

Wardens issued a total of seven warnings to people who were in the area.

It is not the first time that anti-social problems have been reported around the market.

Patrols outside Hebden Bridge market (picture Calderdale Council's Community Protection Team)

In January a resident, who did not wish to be named, said incidents began when Hebden Bridge’s market was relocated in 2017 to Old Lees Yard but problems have been exacerbated by stalls being permanently erected because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

This has had made the market a magnet for young people gathering because they can shelter there and led to incidents of drinking, drug dealing with paraphernalia being left behind, and anti-social behaviour which has included urinating on her door.

When she has confronted them, she has received homophobic abuse and harrassment, she said.

Both the council and West Yorkshire Police said at the time action was being taken.

What is antisocial behaviour?

The legal definition of Antisocial Behaviour (ASB) is: Acting in a manner that causes or is likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress to one or more persons not of the same household.

Other examples of antisocial behaviour include, but are not limited to:

rowdy / nuisance behaviour;

street drinking / begging;

verbally abusive language;