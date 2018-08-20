Watch shocking CCTV footage of masked raiders ransacking Harveys of Halifax

The managing director of an iconic Calderdale department store has issued an appeal for information after a team of masked robbers completed a sixth raid on the store in just five months.

Harveys of Halifax, based on Rawson Street in the town centre, has totalled eye-watering losses of around £70,000 as raiders swiped high-end fragrances and aftershaves in a series of meticulously planned-out raids.

CCTV captured footage of raiders rifling through stock.

Now boss Tracy Harvey is fighting back and together with police is asking the community her family-run business has served for 107 years to come forward with any information.

She said: “We’re an independent business trying to make an honest living and to keep 100 people in jobs.

“This has put a huge financial strain on us. Trying to run a retail business in this climate is difficult enough, but when you put an unforeseen £70,000 hit into the mix, it’s a massive thing to contend with.”

The latest raid took place on Wednesday August 8 shortly after 3am. CCTV footage shows the raiders sat in a car on Rawson Street from as early as 11pm.

Police confirmed that two people have been arrested in connection with one of the previous offences.

Detective Inspector Gary Stephenson of Halifax CID, said: “Halifax CID has been carrying out a number of enquiries regarding this offence and others at Harvey’s which remain under active investigation.

“Officers would like to speak to anyone who has information about the theft and to anyone who has information about persons trying to sell high-value fragrances in suspicious circumstances.

“It is possible, that quantities of these fragrances may appear for sale on Ebay in bulk at unusually low prices.

“If you see or are offered these products for sale in circumstances which don’t feel right then please get in touch.”

Anyone who has information is asked to contact Halifax CID on 101 referencing crime number 13180392174.