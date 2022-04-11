Watch the moment police officers smash car window of suspected thieves during Calderdale arrest

On Tuesday April 5, two officers out on routine patrol in the Sowerby Bridge area when they received a call over the radio for assistance from nearby colleagues who had identified an Audi.

The vehicle had been linked to the theft of a Volvo earlier that day.

The officers approached the Audi, which was attempting to flee the area and quickly blocked the path of the car as the driver attempted to navigate down a narrow gap outside Todmorden train station.

The arrest in Todmorden

As the officers approached, the driver attempted to restart the car and reverse away from the scene.

However, the officer smashed the window of the car to stop the vehicle from driving off.

Two passengers absconded from the vehicle, but the officer was able to detain the driver at the scene, who was subsequently arrested.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident who may have information regarding the two passengers who got away as well as other males believed to be driving the stolen grey Volvo XC60.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting crime reference 13220182221 or contact independent charity Crimestoppers.