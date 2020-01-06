Watch the shocking moment Halifax pharmacy is petrol bombed by arsonists

This is the moment two arsonists petrol bombed a Halifax pharmacy in the middle of the night.

The arson investigation is continuing after the attack took place at Heath Pharmacy in the early hours of Friday morning (January 3).

At around 2.25am, officers were called by the Fire Service to a report of a blaze at the premise on Free School Lane, Halifax.

Two suspects approached the building and smashed a front window before setting fire to the inside.

They then returned to a vehicle, which had been parked on Clover Hill Road, and made off along Free School Lane in the direction of Halifax, police said.

Nobody was injured in the attack, police confirmed.

The pharmacy manager Amanda Smith described the moment the assailants petrol-bombed the front of the pharmacy.

"They smashed a glass panel and threw two petrol bombs inside," she said.

"Luckily we have quite a large floor mat and it soaked up most of the petrol and stopped it spreading further so the fire was concentrated in a small area.

"We will need to replace the shop floor and some of the fixtures and fittings.

"The main problem is the amount of soot covering everything."

SHe said staff had received a lot of support from customers since the attack.

"We have been overwhelmed by the messages of support from our customers.

"Our staff all came in early to clean and ensure we could open as usual at 9am."

Detectives are appealing for anyone with information or anyone who witnessed a dark-coloured saloon vehicle driving in the area to contact police.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the hours leading up to the incident is also asked to contact officers.

Information can be passed to Calderdale CID on 101, quoting crime reference 13200003109.