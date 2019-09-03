Watch this mum giving a heartfelt plea to find hit-and-run driver who seriously injured her son

A mum of a hit-and-run victim is appealing for help to find the driver who seriously injured her son and left the scene.

Michael Fearnley was found with serious injuries off Roper Lane in Queensbury close to the junction with Halifax Road on August 20 at 7.01pm.

The hit-and-run happened on Roper Lane

The vehicle involved failed to stop at the scene and mum Pat is now appealing for people to come forward who may have information.

"He (Michael) was walking, he goes out most evenings when he has come home from work.

"He has got a stressful job so he just likes to go out and have a walk and just let the wind blow all the stress away.

"He was heading back home to watch his football team and unfortunately it just happened when he was walking up Roper Lane.

"Michael has no memory of what happened. He's doing fine but we need to find out who did this and hopefully someone will come forward or maybe know someone who did it.

"We just need information."

Road closures were put in place while the Mr Fearnley was taken to hospital by land ambulance and police officers made enquiries to establish the circumstances.

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and a vehicle has also been recovered for examination.

However both the people arrested and the vehicle have been eliminated from the investigation.

Enquiries are continuing into this incident and anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log 1615 of 20 August, or use the reporting options on the West Yorkshire Police website.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.